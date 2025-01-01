A café owner in Delhi died by suicide amid an ongoing divorce case and business dispute with his wife, said the police.

The deceased has been identified as Puneet Khurana, aged 40, a resident of Model Town's Kalyan Vihar area. The incident, as per local media reports, took place on Tuesday evening (Dec 31).

Khurana's family said that he was "upset" with his wife.

Khurana and Manika Jagdish Pahwa got married in the year 2016, and they co-owned the Woodbox Cafe in the national capital.

Khurana's family levels charges of harassment against his wife, in-laws

The 40-year-old's family has levelled charges of harassment against his wife and in-laws.

"Manika Pahwa, her ssister, aand herparents mentally tortured and harassed him. There is a video recording of around 59 minutes in which Puneet has mentioned details of the harassment he faced. The woman had even hacked Puneet's social media account," said Khurana's sister.

His mother demanded justice saying that his wife kept "torturing" him.

"She (Puneet's wife) used to keep torturing him...I want justice for him," she said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Deceased Puneet's mother says, "She (Puneet's wife) used to keep torturing him...I want justice for him." pic.twitter.com/DHQt9mNU2E — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

The incident comes days after Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash died by suicide, who in an 80-minute video detailed the mental agony he went through because of his in-laws and wife.

The techie hailed from Samastipur city of Bihar and was found dead at his flat in Bengaluru on December 9. A detailed suicide note was found by the police in which every page started with "justice is due".

It was also alleged by Atul that his wife's family had asked him to pay Rs 3 crore as a divorce settlement.

In the suicide note, Atul wrote, "The more I work hard and become better at my work, the more I and my family will be harassed and eextorted,and the whole legal system will encourage and help my harassers... Now, with me gone, there won't be any mmoney,and there won't be any reason to harass my old parents and my brother. I may have destroyed my bbody,but it has saved everything I believe in."

He further said that his estranged wife and her mother had twice instigated him to die.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get help & support for suicide

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. You can contact local authorities and also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline. WION does not make any recommendations.