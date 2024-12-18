New Delhi, India

A Delhi restaurant found a heartfelt way of honouring the memory of Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie who died by suicide earlier this month. A photograph of the bill from the Jumboking food outlet was shared by a Reddit user, that included a touching message at the end.

According to the user, his friend purchased food from the restaurant and noticed the message about Atul Subhash printed at the bottom of the bill. People have been paying tributes through social media posts and candlelight vigils for the man who lost his life.

“We deeply mourn the suicide of the techie Atul Subhash. His life was just as important as everyone else’s. RIP brother. We hope you finally found peace on the other side,” the message read.

Moved by the gesture, the user’s friend spoke with the outlet’s owner regarding it, to which the owner replied, "Not everything is about business to us. That life was important. We can’t bring him back, but at least we can put in efforts to spread his name and keep him alive in our memories.”

The image of the bill was later shared by Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, a journalist and men’s rights advocate, on X as she expressed her gratitude for the gesture by the restaurant.

"Everyone please join me in thanking Jumbokingburger for this really kind gesture of valuing life of Atul Subhash and reminding everyone to do so as well,” she wrote. “Incredible ways in which Atul will perhaps change this society forever for the better.”

The X post gained over 364k views and over 22k likes, with users applauding the gesture by the outlet in the comments section.

“This initiative is much appreciated. It takes immense courage to write something which is correct,” a user wrote.

Another said, “These are the kind of businesses we need to support.”

“Great initiative his memory deserves to remain alive in our hearts and consciousness!” a third commented.

Get help & support for suicide

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. You can contact local authorities and also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above link. WION is not associated with any of these organisations and does not make any recommendations.