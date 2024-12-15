Bengaluru, India

In the suicide case of Indian techie Atul Subhash, the police on Saturday (Dec 14) arrested his estranged wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha and brother Anurag for abetment to suicide.

The arrests were made days after the 34-year-old techie accused Nikita and her family of extortion and harassment in an over-an-hour-long video and died by suicide.

In the suicide note, Atul wrote in detail about the mental agony he went through because of his in-laws.

As per media reports, Nikita and her family were on the run since the video shot by Atul went viral.

On the morning of December 14, the police arrested Nikita from the Indian city of Gurugram and his mother-in-law and brother-in-law were nabbed in the Indian city of Allahabad. The police brought all of them to Bengaluru where they were produced before the magistrate.

The police had registered an FIR against the accused at the Marathahalli police. After Atul's wife Nikita went absconding, a notice was pasted by the Bengaluru Police outside her residence in Jaunpur city of Uttar Pradesh asking her to appear in the next three days.

Atul Subhash wrote in his suicide note 'justice in due'

The death of Atul Subhash by suicide led to a massive outrage after his 80-minute video went viral. The techie even wrote a 24-page suicide note detailing his harassment.

The techie, who came from Samastipur city of Bihar, was found dead at his flat in Bengaluru on December 9. A detailed suicide note was found by the police in which every page started with "justice is due".

It was also alleged by Atul that his wife's family had asked him to pay Rs 3 crore as a divorce settlement.

In the suicide note, Atul wrote, "The more I work hard and become better at my work, the more I and my family will be harassed and extorted and the whole legal system will encourage and help my harassers... Now, with me gone, there won't be any money and there won't be any reason to harass my old parents and my brother. I may have destroyed my body but it has saved everything I believe in."

He further said that his estranged wife and her mother had twice instigated him to die.

