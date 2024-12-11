Bengaluru, India

Bengaluru police on Wednesday (Dec 11) said that an FIR was filed against four people in connection with the suicide of 34-year-old Atul Subhash, who was working as deputy general manager at a private company.

Subhash took his own life accusing his wife and in-laws of extortion, harassment and corruption.

The FIR is based on Subhash's brother Bikas Kumar's complaint and is filed under section 108 (abetment of suicide) and section 3 (5) (establishes joint criminal liability when two or more people act with a common intention) of the BNS.

It is filed against the techie's wife Nikita Singhania, his mother-in-law Nisha Singhania, his wife's brother Anurag Singhania and his wife's uncle Sushil Singhania.

It states that Atul Subhash married Nikita Singhania in 2019, with whom he had a child. Following their divorce, the four accused allegedly filed false charges against Atul and demanded Rs 3 crore to settle the case.

The victim's brother Kumar said, "Around 8 months after my brother's wife separated from him, she filed a divorce case and framed many charges against my brother and our entire family under different acts and sections. Every law in India is for women, and not for men - my brother fought for this but he left us."

"My brother did everything for her. Whatever has happened was unfortunate. If he had ever discussed it with me or our father - we would have helped him get out of this situation... I want to request the govt of India and the President - that justice must be done to my brother if he is with truth otherwise give me the proof to show that he is wrong. There should be a proper investigation against the judge who is named in my brother's suicide," said Kumar.

Before taking his life, Subhash sent a chilling 24-page death note to several contacts, which was also shared on a WhatsApp group associated with an NGO he had been involved with.

The note, which has since gone viral, begins with the words "Justice is Due" and details Subhash’s ongoing struggles. In the note, he accused his wife, who works at Accenture, and her family, including her mother, brother, and uncle, of subjecting him to emotional and mental abuse. He described the harassment as a key factor in his despair, citing marital discord and legal battles that had escalated over time.

Internet calls for wife's termination

The incident, which quickly went viral on the internet, has sparked a wave of anger from the social media users who are demanding Accenture to terminate his wife.

A user wrote, “Dear Accenture you have 24 hours to fire the murderer of Atul Subhash. Your time starts now.”

Amid the backlash that the company is facing, Accenture has locked its official X account private, limiting the public from seeing its posts.

(With inputs from agencies)