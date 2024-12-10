Bengaluru, India

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old Indian tech professional, was found dead in his Bengaluru home on Monday (Dec 10). Police are investigating his death as a suicide. Subhash, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had been living alone in the Manjunath Layout area of Marathahalli after separating from his wife. In his last social media post on X, Subhash tagged US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk he wrote, "I will be dead when you read this. A legal genocide of men happening in India."

Before taking his life, Subhash sent a chilling 24-page death note to several contacts, which was also shared on a WhatsApp group associated with an NGO he had been involved with.

The note, which has since gone viral, begins with the words "Justice is Due" and details Subhash’s ongoing struggles. In the note, he accused his wife, who works at Accenture, and her family, including her mother, brother, and uncle, of subjecting him to emotional and mental abuse. He described the harassment as a key factor in his despair, citing marital discord and legal battles that had escalated over time.

In the note, Subhash detailed the ongoing legal cases he was facing, including a domestic violence complaint filed by his wife. He also appealed to the NGO he was involved with to support his parents and loved ones after his death.

Subhash's note also made a painful reference to his four-year-old son, whom he claimed had been used as a pawn by his wife and her family in their attempts to extort maintenance payments from him.

Police investigation underway

A senior police officer confirmed that a case of unnatural death has been filed. Charges of abetment have been brought against Subhash’s wife and her relatives following a complaint from a neighbour. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Subhash's death and any potential involvement.

Get help & support for suicide

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don’t hesitate to talk to a professional. You can contact local authorities and also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information in the above link. WION is not associated with any of these organisations and does not make any recommendations.