Srinagar, India

To crush the terror ecosystem in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces are carrying out a massive crackdown and have intensified anti-terror and narco-terror operations in the Valley. In the last 40 days, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached property worth over Rs 7 crores ($824,761) and destroyed poppy cultivation on over 800 Kanals of land.

The anti-terror and anti-narco terror operations in the Valley have helped in curbing active terrorism in the region. These operations have helped security forces to break the backbone of the terror network active in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the official data, only 16-17 local terrorists are active in the terror ranks, which is the lowest in the last four decades.

Security forces in the Kashmir region have tightened their grip over the terror networks in the last one and a half months as properties worth over Rs 7 crores have been attached. The attached properties belong to active terrorists as well as their sympathisers and drug peddlers. However, these operations have been going on for the last two years, and according to Jammu and Kashmir Police, property worth over Rs 40 crores has been attached in the previous two years, with around 2000 FIRs registered in the region.

"As far as Narcotics is concerned, Jammu and Kashmir Police has taken it in mission mode and all districts are acting promptly and sharply to focus on this issue. A large number of FIRs have been filed regarding this, and a large number of people have been detained and arrested. Similarly, we have used strict laws like NDPS to tackle the habitual offenders. We also tend to attach the property of drug peddlers and accused, and this helps us in a great way to control the issue of narcotics. For the last two years, we have attached property worth 40 crores in narcotics cases. Similarly, illegal cultivation has been destroyed on around 800 Kanals. Recently, we have intensified the drive, and property worth more than Rs 7 crore was attached in the last two months only, which shows our resolve and focus on this issue," said V K Birdi, IGP Kashmir.

Both narco-terror and terrorism are pushed by handlers across the border in Pakistan. Narco terror is used for generating funds for the terrorist organisations active in the Valley. Pakistan has been using drones for dropping drugs near the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border, and the money generated by selling those drugs is being pumped into terror organisations. And to further curb and control the terror activities in the Valley, security forces have tightened their grip. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the local recruitment into the terror outfits is at its lowest.

"As far as the terror ecosystem is concerned, there is a multi-pronged strategy: we handle those things and under the law, we attach the properties. So that people don't cross onto the wrong side of the law. Legal methods besides others have helped us. One can ascribe that it is one of the reasons for it," V K Birdi, IGP Kashmir, added.

Defence experts have always said that to end terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces will have to crush the terror ecosystem, which includes the ground workers and their supporters, including people involved in narcoterrorism. After these operations, the people of the Valley have stopped giving shelter to terrorists and sympathisers as they are scared of action being taken against those harbouring and helping terrorists. And this has in turn helped the security forces to curb the terror activities in Kashmir Valley.