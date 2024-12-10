Bangkok, Thailand

More than 120 people were detained by the police at a drug-fuelled party in Bangkok, said officers on Monday (Dec 9). The men who were caught by the police were only wearing their underwear.

Police Colonel Pansa Amarapitak said that they received a tip regarding a "drug party" in a room at a hotel in central Bangkok on Sunday (Dec 8).

In the photos of the incident, the room was seen full of male suspects who had handcuffs and were not wearing anything but underpants. The men were searched for drugs by the officers.

What did the police find in the raid?

In the raid, the police found that 31 out of the 124 people arrested had illegal narcotics like Ecstasy, ketamine and crystal methamphetamine in their possession, said Pansa.

He stated that all of them had been tested regarding the substances and 66 of them were found to have traces of the drugs in their system.

He further said that all except two were men and five of them were foreigners.

Police are now seeking the permission of the court to hold those who are suspected of having drugs in their possessions for questioning after the 48-hour window, said Pansa.

Pansa said that the rest have been released.

In Southeast Asia, Thailand is a major hub where illegal drug trafficking happens and police commonly carry out raids for hard narcotics like heroin and methamphetamine.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said that they had seized a record 190 tonnes of methamphetamine in East and Southeast Asia last year. The anti-drug laws are tough in Thailand.

People can be jailed for up to 10 years in Thailand if caught with drugs like Ecstasy and methamphetamine in possession.

(With inputs from agencies)