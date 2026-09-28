/LPU suspend classes, postpones exams as violence escalates over rape claims: What's happening

Punjab's Lovely Professional University (LPU) postponed its mid-term examinations and suspended regular classes for 10 days starting September 28, amid widespread protest and rampage in its Phagwara campus due to an alleged rape case. Students went on a rampage destroying university property after it was reported that a student was allegedly raped by an employee and the university is trying to save the employee. Viral videos on social media showed the protesting students damaging the campus, and setting several parts on fire, while chanting “we want justice”. The protesters also blocked a stretch of the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway-44 and claimed that the hostel warden was informed about the incident, but no action was taken. As violence intensified, Punjab Police registered an FIR against an unknown person on a complaint by the students, and formed a SIT to investigate the matter.

Classes suspended, exam postponed

"Regular classes will remain suspended for a period of 10 days with effect from 28th Sept. 2026 (Monday). Mid-Term Examinations are postponed until further notice. The revised examination schedule will be communicated separately via UMS," LPU said. "Students may, in consultation with their parents/guardians, travel to their hometowns during this 10-day period, if they wish to do so. Students who stay back are advised to stay inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety," the university further stated. The administration also appealed to students to remain calm, follow official instructions and stay connected for further updates.Three police SUVs were also set ablaze by the mob.

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2,000 personnel deployed

Briefing about the security situation, ADGP Fayaz Farooqui said that over 2,000 personnel are currently deployed to ensure security on the campus throughout the night. "We will ensure security on the campus throughout the night... A force of over 2,000 personnel is currently deployed here. Law and order has been fully maintained and restored... The process is ongoing, and we are working to keep the situation under control. I cannot provide further details at this moment. To the families whose daughters are staying in the hostel here: please do not worry; everyone is safe... The atmosphere here is completely calm, and the university students are also cooperating with us in restoring peace...," ADGP Fayaz Farooqui said.

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