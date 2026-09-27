/Delhi gets first late-September rain in 7 years, mercury dips 5.1°C below normal

New Delhi witnessed light rainfall on Saturday, leading to sharp dip in the maximum temperature on Sunday (Sep 27). The rain happened due to a slight depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that similar conditions of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds will continue on Sunday. According to reports, this is the first time in the past seven years that it has rained in late September. Delhi logged 0.6mm of rainfall until 8.30pm on Saturday. Previously, 0.3mm of rainfall was recorded on September 29, 2019.

After the rainfall, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station fell to 29.2 degrees Celsius (°C). The temperature was 3.8°C down from the day before and 5.1°C lower than the normal for the day. The fall was sharper at several other stations, with the Ridge station clocking a maximum of 27.5°C and Lodhi Road clocking 28.3°C.Minimum temperatures also fell by around a degree over the past 24 hours, with Delhi recording 23.2°C, according to IMD data.

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The IMD forecast for Sunday is cloudy conditions, with one or two spells of very light to light rainfall at most places and moderate rain at isolated places during the afternoon and evening. Another spell of light rain is possible towards the night. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, are also likely. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 28°C and 30°C.