/Global community 'absent' in Gulf crisis: Saudi at UN calls for freedom of navigation, pre war status for Hormuz

Saudi Arabia has called on the international community to do more to protect key waterways in the Middle East, warning that attempts to disrupt shipping routes could threaten global energy security.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan made the remarks at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday. He called for international action against attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia on Saudi Arabia and commercial shipping.

He also urged countries to protect navigation in the Red Sea and the Bab al Mandab Strait, which are important routes for oil and gas exports.

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Saudi Arabia calls for free navigation

"The international community has been absent from assuming its responsibilities in confronting all that threatens international peace and security," bin Farhan told the UN General Assembly.

He stressed the need to protect freedom of navigation across major international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

"The kingdom stresses the importance of guaranteeing the protection of freedom of navigation in all international waterways, foremost among them the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden," he said.

Bin Farhan also called for the Strait of Hormuz to return to its pre-war status and said ships should not face any fees or taxes while using the waterway.

"The Strait of Hormuz must return to its pre-war status, without the imposition of fees."

He said no country should use important waterways to put pressure on other nations or threaten their interests.

"The kingdom rejects any party's use of these vital passages as a tool for pressure, threat, or harm to the interests of states, in a manner consistent with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions," he said.

Bin Farhan spoke shortly after US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal linked to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The proposal also included a ceasefire in the Middle East and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Saudi Arabia backs two-state solution

The Saudi foreign minister also addressed the situation in the Palestinian territories. He rejected attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians or change the existing status quo.

"We reject any attempt at forced displacement or changing the status quo in the Palestinian territories.

A just peace can only be achieved through the implementation of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. The continued illegal expansion of settlements constitutes a grave violation of international and humanitarian law."