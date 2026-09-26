/Iran says supreme leader backs plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz as Pezeshkian offers IAEA access

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has backed Tehran’s new plan to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, as Iran seeks an agreement with the United States to end hostilities in the region.

Pezeshkian told US broadcaster CBS that the proposal had been coordinated with the supreme leader and that Iran would fulfil its commitments if Washington accepted the plan and met its own obligations.

“Coordination with the leader of the revolution (the supreme leader)... has been carried out,” Pezeshkian said, according to excerpts of the interview released by Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“If the US accepts it and fulfils its obligations, we will do the same, and there will be no issue in this regard,” he added.

Iran ready to allow IAEA inspections

Pezeshkian also said Iran was prepared to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit its nuclear facilities if such inspections formed part of an agreement to end the conflict.

Asked whether Tehran could permit IAEA inspectors to enter Iran, Pezeshkian said it was possible if the issue was agreed upon during negotiations.

“If they wish to come in and have inspections, we can reach accords and agreements vis-a-vis that specific topic within the negotiations,” he said.

His comments come amid ongoing tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme and the conflict involving Tehran and the United States.

Russia’s permanent representative to international organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said earlier this week that US policies had made it dangerous for IAEA inspectors to travel to Iran.

Ulyanov said Washington had not provided guarantees that it would stop launching missiles at Iran, raising concerns over the safety of inspectors.

Strait of Hormuz remains key issue

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global energy route through which a significant share of the world’s oil and gas supplies passes.