/Saudi Arabia still harbours intent to develop nuclear weapons, reveals US intelligence: Report

Classified documents provided to the US Congress by the US intelligence community reveals Saudi Arabia's intent of developing nuclear weapons. It says that Saudi Arabia has not dismissed the possibility of developing a nuclear weapons program.

The report by Washington Post comes amid concerns raised by numerous experts over an agreement reached in July between Washington and Riyadh to provide the kingdom with uranium enrichment capabilities for its civilian nuclear program under less stringent safeguards than are customary.

The news has raised fears among US lawmakers from both parties and Israeli officials who believe Saudi Arabia could at some point convert it to develop nuclear weapons. Despite the concerns there are less chances that the Republican-controlled legislature will block its implementation.

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However, US President Donald Trump has said the agreement with Saudi Arabia will not take effect unless the kingdom joins the Abraham Accords and build cordial relations with Israel.

According to the report, a group of Democratic senators led by Massachusetts’ Ed Markey and Jeff Merkley of Oregon wrote a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday raising concerns over the possibility of Saudi Arabia developing nuke weapons, as per the classified documents.

Speaking to the newspaper Merkley argued that Saudi demands of enriched uranium point towards its intentions for a nuclear program that is beyond civilian use.

“If they’ve given up the intent to develop a nuclear weapon, then they’d give up domestic enrichment and reprocessing power, right? They’d accept massive inspections from the IAEA,” he said.

The nuclear agreement, signed between US and Saudi Arabia in July after years of negotiations, provides the legal framework for US companies to operate in Saudi Arabia and develop nuclear facilities, including civilian power plants.