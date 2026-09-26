/US midterms: Trump’s disapproval ratings at ‘record hatred’ level, say analysts

United States is soon going to witness mid term elections which is going to be a test for President Donald Trump of his policies and how popular he still is among the American people. If we go by CNN analyst Harry Enten, the a historic 50 percent of Americans strongly disapprove of Trump's job performance, which breaks the record he set before the 2018 midterms.

The strong disapproval rating breaks the previous record of 45 percent which is more than what George W Bush's 41 percent mark ahead of the 2006 midterms.

“They don't just dislike him, there's record hatred for the president of the United States going into a midterm," said Enten.

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The disapproval rating is high mainly among independent voters, with 56 percent expressing strong "dislike" for Trump.

"Among the group that determines elections in this country, you see the hatred for the president of the United States. This is what the voters are saying now," said Enten.

Recent generic congressional polling show Democrats gaining ground and achieving substantial gains to potentially retake the House and challenge for the Senate.

Enten highlighted that Trump's “historically polarizing” effect on American voters has sometimes worked in his favour but this time it reveals a different picture.

Backing his claims Enten said that Trump's “strongly approve” rating which is just 18 percent is one-third less than the average 27 percent that all previous presidents got going into the midterms.