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US midterms: Trump’s disapproval ratings at ‘record hatred’ level, say analysts

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 12:13 IST | Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 12:13 IST
US midterms: Trump’s disapproval ratings at ‘record hatred’ level, say analysts

US President Donald Trump

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According to analysts, Trump's “historically polarizing” effect on American voters has sometimes worked in his favour but this time it reveals a different picture.

United States is soon going to witness mid term elections which is going to be a test for President Donald Trump of his policies and how popular he still is among the American people. If we go by CNN analyst Harry Enten, the a historic 50 percent of Americans strongly disapprove of Trump's job performance, which breaks the record he set before the 2018 midterms.

The strong disapproval rating breaks the previous record of 45 percent which is more than what George W Bush's 41 percent mark ahead of the 2006 midterms.

“They don't just dislike him, there's record hatred for the president of the United States going into a midterm," said Enten.

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The disapproval rating is high mainly among independent voters, with 56 percent expressing strong "dislike" for Trump.

"Among the group that determines elections in this country, you see the hatred for the president of the United States. This is what the voters are saying now," said Enten.

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Recent generic congressional polling show Democrats gaining ground and achieving substantial gains to potentially retake the House and challenge for the Senate.

Enten highlighted that Trump's “historically polarizing” effect on American voters has sometimes worked in his favour but this time it reveals a different picture.

Backing his claims Enten said that Trump's “strongly approve” rating which is just 18 percent is one-third less than the average 27 percent that all previous presidents got going into the midterms.

“So, Trump actually has fewer people loving him than what we see with the average president,” he said and added, “What's going on here is normally Trump is able to counteract that strong hatred with strong love, but not anymore.”

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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