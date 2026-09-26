/'Ordinary life is simply a target' for Russia, says Zelensky as Moscow targets data centres

'Ordinary life is simply a target' for Russia, says Zelensky as Moscow target data centres



In its war with Ukraine, Russia in the last few months has stepped up attack on Ukrainian data centres. Over the past two days, Russian strikes have hit multiple data centers and internet providers in Kyiv. The attack has disrupted service for around 100,000 households in Ukraine's capital.

Reacting to the attacks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russians are seeking to cause maximum disruption for ordinary people.

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"All this affects people's ability to stay connected, study, work," he said.

On Friday a Russian drone hit a business centre in the capital Kyiv, killing four people and damaging a data centre. In another attack a 14-year-old boy was killed. Israel's foreign ministry said he was an Israeli citizen.

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In the wake of the attacks, some firms have begun moving data from damaged servers to facilities abroad, reported BBC.

Slamming the attacks Zelensky took to social media to write, "The Russians are constantly expanding their escalation operation: American and other businesses, data centres, internet providers – for Russia, all ordinary life is simply a target."

"It is important that the world responds to all of this and that Russia feels the response to its terror," he further said.

Meanwhile, Zelensky said that a meeting of Ukraine's top defence and security officials was held to protect the country's data centres and other critical communications facilities for undisrupted operation.