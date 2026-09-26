/At least 14 killed in plane crash in Congo as plane develops technical snag

At least 14 people were killed in a plane crash in Congo on Friday. The two senior military officials, Lieutenant General Mutombo Katalayi Tiende, head of the military court, and Lieutenant General Bakumi Likulia, auditor general of the armed forces were also killed in incident, said military officials.

"In addition to the two general officers, twelve members of the delegation and the crew members also lost their lives in this accident," Major General Efomi Ekenge, spokesperson of the Congolese military, said in a statement.

The plane was headed for Kinshasa, capital city, from southwestern Kikwit when it developed a technical snag and crashed in Kenge where everyone on board died, according to local officials.