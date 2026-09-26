/Bangkok declares flood disaster as heavy rain submerges roads and homes

Authorities in Bangkok declared a flood disaster across Thailand's capital on Saturday (Sept 26) after nearly 48 hours of heavy rain flooded homes, shops and roads, forcing residents to wade through deep water.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul cut short his trip to London and returned to Thailand after officials recorded almost 300 millimetres (11.8 inches) of rain between Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) declared a disaster across all 50 districts of the city. The move allows local organisations to take special measures to deal with the flooding.

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Bangkok flood situation stabilises

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the situation had "stabilised" by Saturday afternoon. He said the floodwater could take two to three days to drain if there was no more rain.

"If more rainwater doesn't fall in the area, it will be solved," he said.

"If the rain stops, it is expected that it will take two to three days to drain the floodwater," he said in an update on social media.

Residents rushed to buy essential supplies as some convenience stores had empty shelves by lunchtime, AFP reported.

Chadchart said at least 13 major roads were flooded, but urged people not to panic over possible food shortages, saying: "The public don't have to panic."

Around 980 people were staying in temporary shelters, while authorities moved 36 bedridden people to hospitals, he said. The city has also prepared one million sandbags to deal with the flooding.

Heavy rain hits Thailand

Bangkok recorded 487 mm of rain between September 1 and 25, compared with an average of almost 269 mm during the same period between 1991 and 2020.

Scientists have warned that extreme weather events could become more intense and frequent as global temperatures rise due to fossil fuel emissions.

Flooding was also reported across 21 provinces in Thailand on Saturday, with one person killed, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. The department said more rain was expected through Sunday.

Thailand also faced widespread flooding in 2011, when more than 500 people were killed, and millions of homes were damaged.