/Mr Beast chants 'Jai Shri Ram' as he joins Ranbir Kapoor at Ramayana event in Mumbai

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Reportedly mounted on a massive budget of Rs 4000 crore, the epic adaptation of the Hindu epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Slated for a Diwali release, the film's promotions are in full swing, and at an event held in Mumbai today, MrBeast, the world's most-subscribed YouTuber, joined the team on stage and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram', sending fans into a frenzy. On Saturday, the makers of Ramayana held a grand pre-release event in Mumbai, which was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and director Nitesh Tiwari, among others.

MrBeast joins Ranbir Kapoor at Ramayana event in Mumbai

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MrBeast is currently in India. A day after his videos from his Taj Mahal visit went viral, the famous YouTuber arrived in Mumbai for the special media event. Held at the DNEG/Prime Focus office in Mumbai, Mr Beast received Indian welcome as he joined the team of the movie.

Joining the other team members on stage, he first posed on the red carpet and later addressed the gathering, expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome.

Speaking at the event, MrBeast said he was honoured to be a part of it. Several videos from the event have gone viral across social media. In one of the clips, MrBeast is seen chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' after someone from the crowd asked him to say the line. He didn't understand Hindi at first, but Ranbir helped him out, after which he said it.

In another clip, Ranbir and MrBeast are talking as the actor explains the tales of Ramayana and its importance to him. Another video showed MrBeast greeting everyone else at the event and chatting casually.

Adapted from the Hindu epic, Ramayana: Part 1 tells the story of the Hindu god, Lord Rama, from his story of Ravana, followed by the story of Ram, from his childhood, to his marriage with Goddess Sita and his time in exile.