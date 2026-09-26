Anthropic has made a claim that, if it holds up, is a landmark for AI in science: that its Claude models, working largely on their own, discovered something new in biology. The caveats attached to that claim matter as much as the claim itself.

The company has launched a life-sciences research group and disclosed an early result. In an autonomous campaign, Claude agents identified a previously uncharacterised enzyme system in the DNA of bacteriophages — viruses that infect bacteria — that structurally resembles the repeat sequences behind CRISPR gene editing. Anthropic calls it array-associated reverse transcriptases, or ART.

What The AI Actually Did

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The scale of the automated work is the impressive part, and it is worth being specific.

Over roughly 21 hours, across about 950 agent sessions and hundreds of millions of tokens, the agents sifted more than 200,000 candidate enzymes, narrowed the field to around 3,500 new candidate systems, and reduced that to the 20 most promising, which they wrote up into human-readable reports. That is a search across a volume of biological data no human team could cover in the same time.

Where The Confidence Should Stop

This is the essential part, and it is where breathless coverage goes wrong.

The result is a preprint — released early, and not yet peer-reviewed. The physical laboratory work, done by human scientists, has so far confirmed only that the newly found DNA array is expressed as short RNA molecules. That is a suggestive early signal that something CRISPR-like might be happening. It is not a confirmed mechanism, and Anthropic itself says the system's actual function is still unknown.

In other words, Claude found a promising pattern and generated a hypothesis. Whether the enzyme system does anything useful — let alone anything like gene editing — has not been established.

The Split Among Scientists

The expert response captures the uncertainty precisely, and both sides deserve airing.

Feng Zhang, a pioneer of CRISPR itself, called the finding 'genuinely intriguing' and said it merits further investigation — a meaningful endorsement from a credible name. But that is an invitation to look closer, not independent confirmation. Other researchers, including a microbiologist quoted in coverage, were sceptical of how significant the discovery actually is.

The honest summary is that qualified people find it interesting and unproven at the same time, which is exactly what an unreviewed preprint should invite.

Why It Still Matters

Even fully caveated, the method is the real story, and it is significant on its own terms.

An AI system that can autonomously search an enormous biological space, form hypotheses, and hand scientists a shortlist worth testing is a genuinely new kind of research tool. It does not replace the wet lab — humans still ran every physical experiment, and the lab works only at lower biosafety levels and handles nothing that infects humans — but it changes what one small team can look at. That capability holds whether or not ART specifically turns out to matter.

The Disclosure To Keep In View

One point of transparency, stated plainly: this outlet is reporting a claim made by an AI company about its own AI, promoting a new research division, ahead of that company's public listing. That is not a reason to dismiss it — the preprint and the wet-lab data are real and checkable. It is a reason to lean on the caveats the company itself provided rather than the excitement around them.

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