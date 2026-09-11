/Red alert in Delhi: Heavy rain lashes national capital as world leaders arrive for BRICS Summit

Rain lashed across parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday (Sep 11) as the national capital hosts the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit and BRICS Business Forum. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, warning of more rainfall across most parts of the city. The weather warning comes as Delhi hosts the high-stakes summit, with several world leaders and top-level delegations arriving in the capital for the three-day gathering from September 11 to 13.

The IMD had forecast thunderstorms and lightning along with light to moderate rain in northern Delhi, followed by moderate to heavy showers in several other areas.

More showers likely over weekend

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The wet spell is expected to continue. For Saturday (Sep 12), the weather department has forecast one or two spells of very light to light rain at many places from early morning to forenoon, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Another spell of light to moderate rain is likely from evening to night.

The showers are expected to bring down temperatures in the capital. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday (Sep 10), but the maximum temperature is forecast to remain below 33 degrees Celsius from Saturday (Sep 12).

Meteorologists have linked the current weather pattern to the movement of the monsoon axis over the region. The axis is expected to shift south, while easterly winds are likely to take over from Friday (Sep 11).

This could trigger passing spells of moderate rain across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Rajasthan through the weekend. However, rainfall is expected to remain largely localised, with overall coverage estimated at around 30-40 per cent.

Rain clouds over BRICS events

The weather conditions coincide with key BRICS Summit events at Bharat Mandapam. On Friday (Sep 11), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold key meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.