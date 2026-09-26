/Prince Harry offers rare glimpse into Archie and Lilibet’s life after UK move

Prince Harry’s return to the UK has been closely watched, with his every public appearance and next move drawing attention. After relocating to Britain with Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the Duke of Sussex has now opened up about life back on British soil. Amid the continued interest surrounding his return, Harry spoke about his family’s adjustment to the UK and what lies ahead for him.

Prince Harry gives an update on Archie and Lilibet after the UK return

Speaking to CTV News, Prince Harry provided a glimpse into family life after returning to the UK with Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Harry said his children are doing well with their new school routine.

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He described them as happy at school, a brief but significant update given the attention surrounding the family’s move from California to Britain. Harry stated, "The kids are happy in school. It’s been great to be back on British soil."

The Sussex family relocated to the UK in August, and getting Archie and Lilibet settled into their new surroundings has been an important part of the transition. Earlier this month, the children changed schools after security concerns were raised about the journey to and from their original school. Reports said the daily commute could have created risks because of the predictable route and traffic conditions.

Prince Harry and family's return to UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children relocated back to the U.K. from California on August 26, 2026. The family returned to British soil in late August to settle into a temporary, undisclosed home outside London.

Buckingham Palace and King Charles clarified that the couple remain private citizens and non-working royals without official duties or "HRH" titles.

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