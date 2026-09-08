/No HRH, No royal duties: King Charles confirms Harry and Meghan to remain 'private citizens' after UK return

King Charles III has confirmed the royal status of his younger son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle. After weeks of speculation, it has finally been confirmed that they will remain 'non-working royals' in the UK after recently moving back.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, will remain private citizens and will not carry out any royal engagements on behalf of the Crown.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to remain 'non-working royals' in UK, King Charles III confirms

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Weeks after Harry and Meghan moved back to the UK with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, King Charles issued new guidance stating that the couple will continue to be referred to by their Sussex titles and will not use His and Her Royal Highness (HRH) due to their decision to step back from the Crown.