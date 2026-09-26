/Donald Trump shares image of Xi's arrival in Washington, carries signs of AI

US President Donald Trump shared an image on Thursday (September 24) of Chinese President Xi Jinping's red-carpet arrival in Washington, reportedly altered using artificial intelligence. The image posted on Truth Social also shows Xi with an unflattering expression captured in live footage of the moment, edited out.



The image appears to show the US president saluting alongside his Chinese counterpart, with Xi's Air China plane forming the backdrop and a military jet flying overhead. However, when placed side by side with genuine photographs taken by several news media outlets, the image appears AI-generated. Multiple AI-detection tools also highlighted the image as likely synthetic.

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Trump's AI-generated visuals, memes

One notable omission in the version Donald Trump shared is his visible reaction to the loud aircraft flyover, a wince that had drawn ridicule online and from late-night host Jimmy Fallon. However, the White House has not yet responded to requests for comment on the image. While Trump regularly posts AI-generated visuals and memes on his Truth Social account, this particular post surfaces amid his broader, and legally unsuccessful, push to bar CNN, Politico and MS NOW journalists from White House access over coverage he has dismissed as "fake news."