/Asian Games 2026: India face Afghanistan in quarterfinal on Sep 28; Pakistan clash with Hong Kong

The men’s cricket competition is already underway at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, with four quarterfinal matches confirmed. Defending gold medalist India will face Afghanistan in a repeat of last time’s final on September 28, and medal contender Pakistan is ready to clash with Hong Kong in theirs on the same date. Nepal and Sri Lanka will take on each other in the third quarterfinal on September 29, and Bangladesh and Malaysia are scheduled for the fourth quarterfinal later in the day.

1st Quarterfinal: Hong Kong vs Pakistan on September 28

2nd Quarterfinal: Afghanistan vs India on September 28

3rd Quarterfinal: Nepal vs Sri Lanka on September 29

4th Quarterfinal: Bangladesh vs Malaysia on September 29

While Nepal and Afghanistan qualified for the quarterfinals from Group A, eliminating hosts Japan, Malaysia and Hong Kong advanced through Group B, with Oman crashing out.

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Meanwhile, Saturday’s rain that prevented the Japan vs Nepal match and the Malaysia-Oman contest is also expected to be around the quarterfinal matches. The AccuWeather forecast for Monday mentions a 91% chance of rain during the match time, including a 22% chance of thunderstorms. The forecast is similar for Tuesday: 89% chance of rain and 18% chance of thunderstorms.

Should rain play spoiler in a knockout game and the match is called off without a ball being bowled, the higher-seeded team, based on the ICC official T20I rankings, will advance through to the next stage. As things stand, the weather is expected to be favourable during the semifinals (Thursday) and medal playoffs (Saturday).