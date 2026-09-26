Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Asian Games 2026: India face Afghanistan in quarterfinal on Sep 28; Pakistan clash with Hong Kong

Asian Games 2026: India face Afghanistan in quarterfinal on Sep 28; Pakistan clash with Hong Kong

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 16:03 IST | Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 16:03 IST
Asian Games 2026: India face Afghanistan in quarterfinal on Sep 28; Pakistan clash with Hong Kong

Asian Games 2026 India face Afghanistan in quarterfinal on Sep 28; Pakistan clash with Hong Kong Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Defending champions India face Afghanistan in the Asian Games 2026 quarterfinals on Sep 28, while Pakistan clash with Hong Kong. Read schedule & rules.

The men’s cricket competition is already underway at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, with four quarterfinal matches confirmed. Defending gold medalist India will face Afghanistan in a repeat of last time’s final on September 28, and medal contender Pakistan is ready to clash with Hong Kong in theirs on the same date. Nepal and Sri Lanka will take on each other in the third quarterfinal on September 29, and Bangladesh and Malaysia are scheduled for the fourth quarterfinal later in the day.

  • 1st Quarterfinal: Hong Kong vs Pakistan on September 28
  • 2nd Quarterfinal: Afghanistan vs India on September 28
  • 3rd Quarterfinal: Nepal vs Sri Lanka on September 29
  • 4th Quarterfinal: Bangladesh vs Malaysia on September 29

While Nepal and Afghanistan qualified for the quarterfinals from Group A, eliminating hosts Japan, Malaysia and Hong Kong advanced through Group B, with Oman crashing out.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Saturday’s rain that prevented the Japan vs Nepal match and the Malaysia-Oman contest is also expected to be around the quarterfinal matches. The AccuWeather forecast for Monday mentions a 91% chance of rain during the match time, including a 22% chance of thunderstorms. The forecast is similar for Tuesday: 89% chance of rain and 18% chance of thunderstorms.

Also read| ‘Business is not finished’: Rohit Sharma sets sights on 2027 ODI World Cup

Should rain play spoiler in a knockout game and the match is called off without a ball being bowled, the higher-seeded team, based on the ICC official T20I rankings, will advance through to the next stage. As things stand, the weather is expected to be favourable during the semifinals (Thursday) and medal playoffs (Saturday).

Trending Stories

The Men in Blue are defending Asian Games champions, having beaten Afghanistan in the gold medal match in Hangzhou in October 2023. Bangladesh finished third after beating Pakistan in the bronze-medal match.

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

Trending Topics