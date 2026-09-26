/‘Business is not finished’: Rohit Sharma sets sights on 2027 ODI World Cup

The former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has also set his sights on the 2027 ODI World Cup. Rohit and Virat, the two cornerstones of Indian cricket since the 2011 World Cup-winning campaign, are key to India’s chances in what will be their last appearance at the 50-over showpiece event. Kohli has also confirmed his participation, saying he will do whatever it takes to lift the trophy in Africa. Rohit also ruled out any retirement talks, saying he has ‘unfinished business’ with the One-Day World Cup.

While Kohli was part of the triumphant squad in 2011, Rohit narrowly missed out on the cut. The two, however, have featured together in three ODI World Cups since, coming agonisingly close to winning it at home the last time around in 2023, only for Pat Cummins’ Australia to beat them by six wickets in Ahmedabad.

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Meanwhile, chatter around Rohit Sharma’s potential retirement did the rounds before the conclusion of the ODI series against England in July this year. With reports suggesting that Rohit could hang up his international boots following the third and final ODI at Lord’s, he shut all those rumours with a brilliant hundred at the Mecca of Cricket, although in a losing cause.

Ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies, which starts on Sunday (Sep 27) in Trivandrum, Rohit shared his thoughts on cricket’s showpiece event, scheduled in Africa in October 2027. The right-handed opener said he always has something to look forward to as long as he is playing.

"The thought will never cross my mind that the business I had is finished. As long as you're playing, there is always something to look forward to. And I'm looking forward to the World Cup, looking at what lies ahead for me. When the World Cup is played, when we play an ICC tournament, it has its own unique challenge, because you face different opponents, you play at different venues. So, you have to prepare differently, think in a different way, and that is the challenge,” Rohit said in a chat with JioStar.