/Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi’s Milan Fashion Week appearance has fans talking; his reaction steals the show

After sending fans into a frenzy with their double date alongside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in Los Angeles, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are back in the spotlight. The rumoured couple was recently spotted together at Bottega Veneta’s Spring/Summer 2027 show, where the 29-year-old sat in the front row. But what drew the fans' attention was Elordi's reaction to the event.

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner spotted together

The model and reality star, Kendall Jenner, walked the runway at the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2027 show in Italy on September 26 (Saturday). She donned an all-black look featuring a draped, asymmetrical gown with voluminous fabric gathered across her bodice.

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On the other hand, Elordi's look featured a white T-shirt, paired with beige relaxed linen trousers. He accessorised the look with sneakers paired with red socks and dark sunglasses.

During the show’s closing segment, several videos began circulating online, showing Jacob Elordi sitting in the front row. He is believed to be a Bottega Veneta brand ambassador.

One viral video highlights Elordi embracing Kendall as she walks the runway and clicking pictures with his camera. Another video shows that as soon as Jenner walked in front of the Euphoria star, the actor broke into a big smile.

Looking proud and supportive, Elordi quickly became the talk of the town as the videos spread across social media platforms. Fans could not resist sharing their excitement over the pair’s bond.

About Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner's rumoured love

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi first sparked romance rumours in April 2026 after being spotted spending time together around Coachella. The rumours grew stronger when the duo was spotted stepping out together in Hawaii in May. Later, the two were seen in Los Angeles, where they joined Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner, and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, for a double date.

Also Read: Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner step out together in Hawaii

Jacob Elordi's work front

The 29-year-old actor was last seen in the post-apocalyptic thriller The Dog Stars, directed by Ridley Scott, which was released in theatres on August 28. He also played a key role in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie, which garnered praise from audiences. It was released in February 2026.