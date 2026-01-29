/Kendall Jenner trolls exes in new Super Bowl ad, sparks romance rumours

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are constantly in the news, with discussions about their personal finances, social circle, and previous family drama grabbing eyeballs. Kendall Jenner, the family's youngest member, also shares the limelight with her family, whether it's through her appearances on international runways, magazine covers, personal life, or love life, which keeps fans guessing.

Rumours are rife about her new dating life after the model appeared in a new Super Bowl commercial ad mocking all of her ex-boyfriends and addressing the infamous “Kardashian curse.”

Kendall Jenner in new Super Bowl ad campaign

Kendall Nicole Jenner is an American model, socialite, and media personality. Recently, online chatter sparked after the supermodel paired up with Fanatics Sportsbook for their Super Bowl 60 campaign.

Kendall is seen mocking her exes in her new ad while saying, “Haven’t you heard? The internet says I’m cursed. Any basketball player who dates me kind of hits a rough patch. While the world’s been talking about it, I have been betting on it. How else do you think I can afford all this? Modelling?”

Is Jenner dating someone?

Fans started spreading rumours that Jenner was seeing someone because of her recent partnership and the tone of the ad. The model has reportedly been single for quite some time and is yet to formally confirm her relationship. However, rumours about her romantic life never fade away.

Kendall Jenner’s dating history

Over the years, Jenner has been linked to well-known names from the music and sports industries. Some have been confirmed by the model, with glimpses of her and her beau online, while others remain only speculative.

She was once romantically linked to pop star Harry Styles, a connection that grabbed the attention of both their fans. Also, reportedly, she was linked to musicians and athletes, including A$AP Rocky and NBA players such as Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons.



One of her most talked-about relationships was with basketball star Devin Booker. Jenner also always shared some sweet moments with the star on her Instagram handle and was considered one of Kendall’s most serious relationships.

Her relationship with global music icon Bad Bunny brought her back into the public eye, as they made several public appearances together at various fashion and cultural events.

