/Vijay's father speaks on Jana Nayagan delay, says it's 'normal for those entering politics'

The release date of Vijay's Jana Nayagan is still in limbo as the makers' battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) continues. Amidst all, his father and veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar has broken his silence.

The movie was set to release on Friday, (9th Jan). However, the movie got delayed indefinitely after it failed to get clearance from the CBFC. The superstar is set to fulfill all his political ambitions and has also launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in 2024. To focus on his new career, he announced that Jana Nayagan would be his last movie, which has made his fans even more excited.

Vijay's father, SA Chandrasekhar, breaks the silence

As the legal fight between Jana Nayagan and CBFC continues to grow, the actor's father, SA Chandrasekhar, has broken his silence, saying that, ''Vijay is not afraid of anything. ''

Speaking to the media on Thursday (29 Jan), Chandrasekhar mentioned the Karur stampede during the actor's political rally, he said,“It is normal for those entering politics for the first time to face obstacles. Vijay will face any number of such obstacles.”

Saying that people are well aware of the circumstances and the reason behind the delay, saying. “The people know what happened in Karur. Vijay is not afraid of anything. His chances of success are bright.”

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Vijay's film was hit with another roadblock when the Madras High Court allowed an appeal by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), setting aside the earlier order that had gone in the favour of the producers.

The court overturned the single judge’s earlier direction that ordered the CBFC to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate. The bench of Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan has said the single judge, Justice P T Asha, should have given time to CBFC for filing a counter affidavit.

