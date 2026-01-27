/Jana Nayagan vs CBFC: Vijay's final film faces further delay as Madras HC remits case for fresh hearing

Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, has been hit with another roadblock after the Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside the earlier order that had gone in favour of the producers, remitting the matter for a fresh hearing. The decision has further delayed the release of the much-anticipated film, leaving fans upset.

What is the court's decision?

The court reportedly allowed a writ appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), overturning the single judge’s earlier direction that ordered the CBFC to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate. The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan stated that the January 9 order was passed without giving the board the required time to file its counter-affidavit.

As per reports, the court has now remitted the issue back to the single judge for a fresh hearing.

What's the issue with the film?

The complaint presented by a member of the film’s Examining Committee before the Division Bench flagged issues over certain visuals allegedly affecting religious harmony and showcasing an army-related emblem in the film.

It has also highlighted that there was no defense expert on the committee that reviewed Jana Nayagan, despite the film reportedly having multiple references to the Indian Army.

Additionally, the bench noted that the producers, KVN Productions LLP, had reached out to the court with a writ of mandamus seeking a direct order to issue the certificate, rather than challenging the CBFC chairperson’s January 6 decision referring the film to a revising committee.

While stating that the writ petition was technically not maintainable, the court granted the makers a chance to amend their plea and pursue the matter afresh.

When did the controversy begin?

Jana Nayagan, touted as Vijay's final film before his full-fledged entry into politics, landed in controversy after the CBFC delayed the certification, leading the film to miss the release window that was initially January 9.

As per reports, now the film may be further delayed due to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections expected in April-May.