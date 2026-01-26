/Prosenjit Chatterjee dedicates his Padma honour to his mother: She sacrificed so much

Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee was named as one of the recipients of the Padma Awards on Sunday evening. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the list of winners of Padma Awards on the eve of Republic Day, and Chatterjee was among those selected for Padma Shri- considered the fourth-highest civilian honour in the country. The actor dedicated the award to his late mother.

In an interview with the news agency PTI, the Bengali actor revealed he was at a theatre in Kolkata when he received the news about his win.

He said, “I would first like to dedicate this honour to my mother, who sacrificed so much to raise us and guided me on a journey that has spanned over four decades. I also share this recognition with my family, especially my son Mishuk. Ultimately, everything I have achieved is because of my countless viewers.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The actor stated that after receiving the news, Chatterjee immediately called his father, veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee.

Recalling his reaction, Prosenjit said, “He told me, ‘So you have got it. I am so proud of you.’”

About Prosenjit Chatterjee

One of the biggest stars of Bengali cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee’s career spans over four decades. The actor is the son of veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee. Prosenjit Chatterjee began his career as a child artist in a film called Chotto Jigyasa in 1968 and later made his debut as a leading actor in Duti Pata in 1983.

However, his breakthrough came with Amar Sangi in 1987. He went on to become a household name with a string of romantic and family entertainers.

While Chatterjee ruled the Bengali box office in the 1980s, his career saw a slump in the 1990s. He reinvented his career in the early 2000s and, since then, has been part of some of the most iconic films in the Bengali film industry, including Autograph, Jalsaghar, Chokher Bali, Mishawr Rawhoshyo and Shankhachil, among others.

He has also made his mark in Hindi cinema and on OTT platforms with projects such as Shanghai and Jubilee.