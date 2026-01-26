/R Madhavan on winning Padma Shri: This is just not an award, but a responsibility

Popular Indian actor R Madhavan has been named as one of the recipients of the Padma Shri award this year. The fourth-highest civilian honour in the country, the Padma Shri, is awarded to achievers in the fields of arts, social work, and sciences. Madhavan, a well-known face in Hindi and Tamil cinema, is among the 75 people who have been named as awardees in the Padma Awards this year. Soon after the awards were announced, Madhavan shared his joy on social media, calling the Padma Shri honour ‘beyond my wildest dreams’.

The Padma Awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day 2026 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, honouring individuals for their remarkable contributions to the nation.

Madhavan reacts to Padma Shri win

Add WION as a Preferred Source

R Madhavan took to Instagram to react to the win, dedicating it to his family, acknowledging that their support and belief have been crucial to his success.

"I accept the Padma Shri with profound gratitude and humility. This honour, bestowed upon me, is beyond my wildest dreams, and I receive it on behalf of my entire family, whose constant support and faith have been my greatest strength. This recognition is possible only because of the blessings of my mentors, the goodwill of my well-wishers, the love and encouragement of the public, and above all, the grace of the Almighty. Each of them has played an invaluable role in shaping my journey and guiding me toward this moment," wrote R Madhavan.

Madhavan described the award as a ‘responsibility’ and promised to carry the honour “dignity, sincerity and commitment.”

"I consider this not just an award, but a responsibility. I promise to carry this honour with dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment to the values it represents. My heart is filled with gratitude for this extraordinary endorsement and validation, and I hope to continue serving with integrity, humility, and dedication in the years to come," he added.

R Madhavan will be conferred with the award by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony later this year.

About R Madhavan’s career

One of the most popular faces in Indian cinema, R Madhavan was first a TV star and then gained superstardom in Tamil cinema. He made his debut in Tamil cinema with Mani Ratnam’s romance drama Alai Payuthey and a year later made his Bollywood debut in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein.

Most recently, he was seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. He has also been part of blockbuster films like Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots and Tanu Weds Manu.