/Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: Animal, Soldier, Badal- Watch 10 iconic movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Bobby Deol turned 57 on January 27. The prolific actor rose to fame as one of the leading figures in Hindi cinema in the late 90s, delivering memorable performances in several iconic movies. Here are 10 best performances of the actor.
Bobby Deol is a highly acclaimed Bollywood actor who first appeared in Barsaat (1995) and quickly became a heartthrob because of his charming screen presence and intense performances. Over the years, Deol saw ups and downs in his career, but earned immense love and respect through his iconic films such as Animal, Gupt, Soldier, Humraaz, and many more. Take a look at ten iconic movies of the actor that everyone should watch.
Where to watch: Netflix
Bobby Deol stars in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film as Abrar Haque, a mute man driven by intense, traumatic revenge against Ranbir Kapoor's character, Ranvijay Singh, who became an uncontrollable freak after his father, Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), was attempted to be murdered by Haque.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
One of the iconic movies featuring Bobby Deol portrays Raju, who seeks vengeance against corrupt army officers, as they claim false allegations against his father, Major Vijay Malhotra (Pankaj Dheer), and blame him for treason and murder in 1978. After 20 years, Raju returns to eliminate the gang, which has become a high-profile arms dealer in Australia.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Raj Malhotra (Bobby Deol) and Priya (Kareena Kapoor Khan) decide to befriend their new neighbours, Vicky and Sonia, played by Akshay Kumar and Bipasha Basu, respectively. When Raj awakens in Vicky's house, he finds out that Sonia has been murdered and he has been falsely accused.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Deol depicts the role of Sahil Sinha, sharing the screen with Manisha Koirala (Sheetal Choudhry) and Kajol (Isha Diwan). Sahil gets arrested for murdering his stepfather due to a familial dispute over marriage and is determined to prove his innocence. He then escapes from jail with the help of Sheetal and discovers that the real killer is actually his seemingly innocent, obsessed lover, Isha.
Where to watch: Netflix
In the star-studded movie, Bobby Deol plays Satvinder "Steve" Singh. He is a suave, half-British, half-Punjabi lawyer based in London. Steve gets engaged to Alvira Khan, played by Preity Zinta. However, Alvira, after an unexpected meeting at a train station with Rikki (Abhishek Bachchan), ends up falling in love with him.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the crime thriller, Bobby Deol portrays Badal alongside Rani Mukerji as Rani. The movie tells the story of Badal, who witnesses his family being massacred during a riot in his village. His life changes when he is raised by a terrorist and decides to take revenge on the police officer who murdered his family.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Bobby Deol plays Karan Thapar, a wealthy heir who lives a lonely life and is ignored by his family. When he meets with a fatal accident, Raj, played by Akshay Kumar, a poor orphan, saves him, and eventually they become true friends.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
The cult classic movie features the Deol family, including Dharmendra (Dharam Singh), Sunny Deol (Paramvir Singh), and Bobby Deol (Gajodhar). The story centres on an NRI man named Paramvir Singh, who lives in Canada and has unfortunately been separated from his father, Dharam Singh, and his younger brother, Gajodhar. When Paramvir visits India to reunite with his father and younger brother, he encounters a dramatic twist that turns his life upside down.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Deol plays Raj Singhania, a businessman in the romantic thriller, which also stars Akshaye Khanna as Karan Malhotra. It focuses on Karan, who makes a plan to scam Raj with Priya (Ameesha Patel), in order for her to marry Raj and claim all his wealth. However, when Priya falls in love with Raj, she leaves Karan, increasing his rage and leading him to seek revenge.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Bobby Deol as Badal, a village boy, gets attracted to his classmate Tina, played by Twinkle Khanna, who comes from a wealthy family. However, her father dislikes their relationship and plans to get him arrested on false charges.