/Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: Animal, Soldier, Badal- Watch 10 iconic movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Bobby Deol is a highly acclaimed Bollywood actor who first appeared in Barsaat (1995) and quickly became a heartthrob because of his charming screen presence and intense performances. Over the years, Deol saw ups and downs in his career, but earned immense love and respect through his iconic films such as Animal, Gupt, Soldier, Humraaz, and many more. Take a look at ten iconic movies of the actor that everyone should watch.