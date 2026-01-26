The war drama, Border 2, starring Sunny Deol as the lead, released in cinemas on January 23, has opened to massive fanfare. Several shows have witnessed major footfall and packed theatres as audiences flocked to catch the first day, first show of the film. But how much did the film make on the third day? Let's delve in to know more details.

Box office report of Border 2 on day 3

According to the report of Sacnilk, Border 2 minted Rs 54.5 crore on the third day. While on the first day, the film earned Rs 30 crore, while on the second day, it minted Rs 36.5 crore. The total collection of the war drama stands at Rs 121 crore. The worldwide collection of the film is Rs 172.20 crore.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (85%), followed by Jaipur (80.50%), Chandigarh (73.50%), and the National Capital Region (72.50%).

Border 2 review

According to WION's Shomini Sen, "Border 2 comes at a time when the hostility between the two nations is heightened. At some point, it does play to the gallery and talks of how Hindustan takes a united stand against the enemy state to rouse nationalistic emotions within the viewers, but overall, Border 2 manages to look at the human side of the soldiers. It tries to focus not just on the battlefield but also on how war affects relations, friendships and loved ones. Sure, it's not as memorable as the original and awfully long with bad VFX, but Border 2 has got its heart at the right place and manages to entertain."

All about Border 2

Helmed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 focuses on the young Indian fighters who are prepared to protect their homeland from a greater threat during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It is the standalone sequel to J.P. Dutta's 1997 film Border. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and J.P. Films.