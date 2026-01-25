/Republic Day 2026: Vande Mataram to Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera- Patriotic tracks for January 26 celebrations

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day today, i.e., on January 26. The country attained the republic status on this day in 1950. This day is a symbol of glory and pride for every Indian citizen and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy. The tricolour will be unfurled across the country, and the best patriotic songs will be played everywhere, be it educational institutions, workplaces, radio and television or in the neighbourhood. Here are some of the best patriotic songs that will reignite your love for the country.