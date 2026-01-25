/Republic Day 2026: Vande Mataram to Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera- Patriotic tracks for January 26 celebrations

From classics like Mere Desh Ki Dharti to modern-day anthems like Kandhon Se Miltey Hai Kandhe, here is a list of popular patriotic films for January 26 celebrations.
India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day today, i.e., on January 26. The country attained the republic status on this day in 1950. This day is a symbol of glory and pride for every Indian citizen and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy. The tricolour will be unfurled across the country, and the best patriotic songs will be played everywhere, be it educational institutions, workplaces, radio and television or in the neighbourhood. Here are some of the best patriotic songs that will reignite your love for the country.
A. R. Rahman had released his album Vande Mataram on the Golden Jubilee anniversary of India's independence in 1997, and the song was a part of it. The song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' has been instrumental in instilling a sense of patriotic pride and national unity amongst the people of India.
It is the title track of the 2006 movie Rang De Basanti and has been composed by AR Rahman and has been sung by Daler Mehandi and KS Chitra. The film starred Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Kunal Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi in lead roles and showcased their preparation for the roles of Indian freedom fighters for a documentary film and how strong the impact it has on their lives.
Sandese Aate Hain is a patriotic song from the 1997 film Border. The song was penned by Javed Akhtar. The music was composed by Anu Malik and sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod.
Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe (From "Lakshya") is a Hindi-language song and is sung by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Roopkumar Rathod, Vijay Prakash and Kunal Ganjawala.
Desh Rangila is a patriotic Hindi song from the 2006 Bollywood film Fanaa, starring Aamir Khan and Kajol. Composed by Jatin-Lalit and written by Prasoon Joshi, the song is sung by Mahalakshmi Iyer and Amanat Ali. It is celebrated for its vibrant lyrics describing India's diversity.
Ae Mere Pyare Watan by maestro Manna De from the 1961 release 'Kabuliwala' is an emotional number and truly epitomizes the spirit of patriotism.