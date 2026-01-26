/Quinton Aaron, best known for The Blind Side, hospitalised after suffering a major health scare

Hollywood actor Quinton Aaron, who is best known for playing the role of Michael Oher in the 2009 sports biopic The Blind Side, alongside Sandra Bullock, has reportedly been rushed to hospital after suffering a major health scare while he was in his home. His manager has given health updates about Aaron. Let's delve in to know more details.
Exact cause of Quinton Aaron's hospitalisation and health update of actor
Quinton Aaron has been hospitalised for his injury after suffering a serious fall at his home, as per a report from TMZ. The report suggests that he has been hospitalised in Atlanta for the past three days. We're told Quinton was walking up the stairs in his apartment last week when his legs suddenly stopped functioning, causing him to collapse.
However, the Daily Mail report suggested that he is battling a severe blood infection, as per the GoFundMe set up to raise donations to cover his medical bills and his family's expenses.
But Aaron's manager has reportedly cleared the air about his health and said he is receiving excellent medical care and is with family. She stated, "The family deeply appreciates the outpouring of support from fans and the media but respectfully requests privacy during this time."
All about Quinton Aaron
Quinton Aaron made his film debut as Q in Michel Gondry's Be Kind Rewind, starring Mos Def and Jack Black. His first lead role was in The Blind Side, in which he played Michael Oher alongside Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw. He has been part of films including Cred, Rebel, The Appearing, Left Behind, My Favourite Five, Dancer and the Dame, Halfway, Traded, Greater, Extraction: Genesis and Hero of the Underworld, among others.
Quinton has also appeared in two episodes of the TV show Law & Order (season 17, episode Bling as a Bodyguard and episode Fallout as a bouncer) and one episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
During the 2010 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Aaron participated in the Taco Bell Legends and Celebrities Softball Game as a victorious American Leaguer. Apart from acting, Quinton has also tried his hand at singing, including Lead with Love.