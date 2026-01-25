K-pop girl group IVE teases comeback with cinematic 'REVIVE+'

South Korean girl group IVE, composed of six members, is known for their viral songs and for achieving one of the most successful debuts. After delivering several hit tracks, including Eleven, Love Dive and Kitsch, among others, they will be making their comeback with another project titled REVIVE. Let's delve in to know more.

More details about IVE's upcoming REVIVE

The renowned girl group's agency, Starship Entertainment, posted the new album coming soon film and director's cut sequentially on IVE's official channels on January 24. The first video showcases a guitar and the appearance of Liz's signature old red car, and the whole group seem to be heading somewhere.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In another scene, Ray holds a microphone and sings or makes various expressions while looking into a mirror, and Liz gets into the old red car and leaves for somewhere. While Ahn Yunjin is seen bursting into laughter, holding a hair dryer and completing a coming-soon film.

All about IVE

IVE is composed of six members: Gaeul, An Yu-jin, Rei, Jang Won-young, Liz, and Leeseo. They made their debut on December 1, 2021, with the single album Eleven. It was followed shortly by the single album Love Dive (2022), whose lead single became their first number-one song on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart.

It was the best-performing single of the year and was awarded Song of the Year at multiple year-end award shows, including the Golden Disc Awards, MAMA Awards, and Melon Music Awards. They've achieved their second number-one song with the lead single of their third single album, After Like (2022).