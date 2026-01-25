/Ram Gopal Varma reacts to AR Rahman's communal remark: 'Hits decide everything'

AR Rahman recently faced backlash for his remarks on receiving fewer opportunities in Hindi cinema, hinting at growing communalism in the industry. While many backed the Oscar-winning composer, he also received criticism from fans as well as industry colleagues. Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to Rahman's comment on Bollywood.

Ram Gopal Varma on AR Rahman's remarks

Speaking to Faridoon Shahryar’s podcast, "I don’t really want to comment on the communal aspect because I don’t believe that. The film industry is only about making money. Whoever makes money for them, they will go after that. They don’t care about caste, religion or where you’re from," he said.

The box office decides everything

According to the director, it's the box-office results that decide who gets work, not background or identity. To elaborate his point, Varma gave an example of singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam’s success in Hindi cinema. He recalled how SPB was chosen for films like Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun because the songs connected with audiences. "Those songs worked, which is why he was taken. It could be a Hindi guy, Telugu or Tamil, it doesn’t make a difference," Varma said, adding that “hits decide everything.”

However, Varma did not completely dismiss Rahman's remarks, saying, "I can’t speak for Rahman’s personal experiences," he said. Having said that, I can’t speak for Rahman because I don’t know the experiences that he has had. Any one of us could speak in general, but it is possible for someone to go through something specific, which has made them talk like that. Is it a general thing, or was it something that happened to him? Not knowing these things, I can’t make a comment on them."

Why did AR Rahman face backlash?