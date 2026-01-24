/ Humilated, traumatised: Mouni Roy speaks out on shocking incident of harassment at public event in Haryana

Mouni Roy has opened up about a shocking experience she faced during a recent event in Karnal, Haryana, which has left her traumatised. What was meant to be a memorable and fun moment for the actress and her fans quickly turned into a moment of being uncomfortable. The actress took to social media to call out the alleged harassment she faced.

Mouni Roy's experience of facing harassment – what did she say?

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mouni Roy wrote, "Had an event in Karnal last and I'm disgusted with the behaviour of the guests, especially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and I walked towards the stage, uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures."

She further added, "Didn't like it when I said sir please remove your hand. On Stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right in front making lewd remarks showing me lewd hand gesture name calling I realised that and first politely gestured to them don't do it to which they started throwing roses at me. Is when mid performance I walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance,” she wrote. Despite this, the behaviour did not stop. She noted with disappointment that “no family or organisers moved them from up front."

"Have to also mention that the stage was on a height and these uncles were making videos low angel. When someone asked them to stop they abused them,” she added.I am humiliated, traumatised and want the authorities to take action for these intolerable behaviour. We are artists trying to earn an honest living through our craft. Wonder what these men would do if their friends behaved the same with their daughters sisters or any family members shame on you!”, Mouni Roy ended her note.

All about Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is a prominent Indian actress, singer, and Kathak dancer, known for her successful transition from Indian television to Hindi films. Rising to fame through popular TV shows like Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev and Naagin, she transitioned to Bollywood with Gold (2018) and received critical acclaim as the villain in Brahmastra.

