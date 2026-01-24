/AR Rahman performs Jana Gana Mana, Vande Mataram in Dubai amid refusal reports | Watch

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman found himself in the midst of controversy after he shared his views on Chhaava and called it divisive, alleging that he might be a victim of communal bias in the film industry. His comments garnered waves of reactions and sparked criticism on social media. The controversy intensified after a journalist claimed that Rahman had refused to perform ‘’Vande Mataram'' or ‘’Maa Tujhe Salaam'' during an interview. This led to even more backlash, although this was without knowing what Rahman had actually refused or not.

Amid all this, Rahman recently performed at the Etihad Arena in the UAE on January 23, where he gave a stunning performance and sang Jana Gana Mana and Vande Mataram.

AR Rahman performs Jana Gana Mana, Vande Mataram at concert

Rahman gave a stunning performance in Dubai, where he left the audience in awe after performing his superhits such as ‘’Chaiyya Chaiyya,'' ‘’Maa Tujhe Salaam'', ‘’Vande Mataram,'' and other hits. He also sang several of his South Indian hits.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also attended the event, and sharing his experience, the director hailed the concert in a post on X.

“What an exhilarating concert by AR Raham at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi last night, packed to capacity. 20,000 people cheering, singing , dancing and even crying to Rahman’s beautiful soulful songs,” he wrote.

Another fan wrote that Rahman opened the concert with his famous song, Jana Gana Mana from Mani Ratnam's Aayutha Ezhuthu.

One X user shared a video on X and wrote,''AR Rahman started with Jana Gana Mana and ended with Vande Mataram.''

AR Rahman's Chhaava controvery explained

The controversy began over Rahman’s comments on the movie Chhaava, which was based on Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Speaking with BBC Asian Network, the composer said,"It is a divisive film. I think it cashed in on divisiveness, but I think the core of it is to show bravery," Rahman said, adding that he had even questioned the director about why he was chosen for the project. “I asked him, 'Why do you need me for this film?' and he said, ‘We need only you for this.’”