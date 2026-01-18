/AR Rahman addresses ongoing controversy over Bollywood remarks: 'India is my inspiration'

Music maestro AR Rahman has finally addressed the ongoing controversy over his recent comments on Bollywood, which led to backlash across social media. The Oscar-winning composer took to Instagram to clarify his point and stated that his remarks were never intended to hurt sentiments.

India is Rahman's inspiration

The video begins by Rahman describing India as his home. "Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating, and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher, and my home," he said. "I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain and I hope my sincerity is felt."

Opens up about Indian music

Without directly addressing the controversy, he shared his experience with Indian music and culture. "I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space which always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices. From nurturing Jhalaa, presented at the WAVES summit in front of the honourable Prime Minister and Rooh-e-Noor, to collaborating with the young Naga musicians, to creating a string orchestra, to mentoring the Sunshine orchestra, also building Secret Mountain, India’s first multicultural virtual band and the honour of scoring Ramayana, alongside Hans Zimmer. Each journey has strengthened my purpose," he said.

He concluded the video by expressing gratitude to the nation and assuring his commitment to music that honours India’s past and present. The video ended with visuals of his popular song Maa Tujhe Salaam/Vande Mataram playing in a cricket stadium.

What's the controversy?

The controversy began after Rahman’s interview with BBC Asian Network, where he opened up about receiving fewer Bollywood offers in recent years. During the conversation, the composer suggested that a shift in power within the industry and the influence of "non-creative" people could be factors. He also stated that it "might be a communal thing," which led to a spark among netizens as well as the film industry. He also criticised the film Chhaava, saying it appeared to cash in on divisiveness despite being centred on bravery.