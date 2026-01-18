Mrunal Thakur indirectly reacts to wedding rumours with Dhanush; shares first post | Watch

Actress Mrunal Thakur has finally reacted to the rumours about her alleged wedding to Tamil star Dhanush. After the speculation took over the internet claiming the two actors were planning to tie the knot, Thakur has shared her first Instagram post, and fans believe it's a quiet response to the buzz.

Mrunal Thakur's post

The actress on Saturday posted a serene video of herself enjoying a boat ride. With the sea breeze and sunlight, she was dressed in a yellow outfit, appearing calm and cheerful. Flashing a smile, she captioned the post, "Grounded, glowing and unshaken!"

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Twinkle and Akshay paraglides to celebrate their 25th marriage anniversary

As soon as the post surfaced, fans flooded her comment section with praise. "So true, most grounded and humble person I know till date," wrote one user. Another commented, “Fav song and fav woman.”

When did the rumour start?

The rumours reportedly began on social media on Saturday, with reports claiming that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur were allegedly planning to get married on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2026. However, neither of them confirmed their relationship nor their wedding plans. Later, another report claimed that the actress is not getting married in February due to several professional commitments and upcoming film releases.

Mrunal Thakur on dating rumours

Earlier, during an interview with Only Kollywood, she had opened up about dating rumours with Dhanush. Calling him a "good friend," she described the speculation as "funny." She also clarified that Dhanush’s presence at the Son of Sardaar 2 premiere was at the invitation of Ajay Devgn.

Thakur's work front