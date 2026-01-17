/Dhamaal 4's release postponed, avoiding clash with Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 - Why is this a conscious decision?

March is going to be a month of big releases. As several big-ticket movies such as Dhurandhar 2, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups, and Spirit are slated for release, to avoid a clash, Dhamaal 4 has officially been postponed.

The movie, which will reunite Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi for a fun and chaotic ride, was earlier set to release on March. However, the movie has now been postponed.

Dhamaal 4 release date out: Here’s when the movie will release?

On Saturday (January 17), T-Series officially announced that the release date of the movie has been postponed, and the film will now release on June 12.

Sharing the news, they wrote, “Jaldi bata rahein hain, phir Dhamaal machane bhi toh jaana hai. Stay tuned! (We are informing you early, because we have to go to do some Dhamaal too).”

Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie boasts an impressive team of actors comprising Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi, along with Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan.

The first part of the movie was released in 2007 and became a huge hit. It went on to become one of Bollywood’s most-loved comedy franchises.

After the success of the first part, the sequel titled Double Dhamaal was released in 2011. The third part, Total Dhamaal, came out in 2019.

How Dhamaal 4’s release delay is a conscious decision?

The makers have taken a conscious decision to push the movie by over two months to ensure a solo release window with no major clash in theatres.

In March, theatres will be busy with two films, Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, releasing just a day before Dhamaal. Aditya Dhar’s movie is already garnering a lot of praise and has shattered several box office records. With the superb response to the first film, audiences are excited for the sequel as well. If audiences skip Dhurandhar 2, the priority is likely to be Yash’s Toxic, especially in the south states. Sandeep Reddy Venga's Spirit is also releasing in March first week, so it will also be on audience's list.