Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /Prabhas' Spirit release date out! Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film locks March, check details

Prabhas' Spirit release date out! Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film locks March, check details

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jan 16, 2026, 20:53 IST | Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 21:05 IST
Prabhas' Spirit release date out! Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film locks March, check details

Poster of Spirit Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie is set to hit the theatres in March. Starring Prabhas and Tripti Dimri, the movie has been in talks of the audience for months, especially over Vanga and Deepika Padukone's row. 

Mark it on your calendars. One of the most anticipated films, Spirit, is scheduled to be released in cinemas on March 5, 2027. The movie's release date comes a few days after the first poster of the movie was released, which featured the lead pair Prabhas' and Tripti Dimri.

The third month of the year is going to be a busy month for big-ticket and most-awaited releases, especially the two Pan-India movies from South: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film and Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Another big release is Dhurandhar 2. Who's going to win the race and become the audience's top priority?

Spirit release: Prabhas' movie is set for March 2027 release, confirms Vanga

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On 16 Jan, Friday, Vanga just like that shared the release date of one of his most-awaited movies. In a post on X, he simply wrote,''

“Spirit release date :-)”(sic). The poster confirms that the movie arrives in theatres on March 5, 2027.

Vanga kicked off this year with the poster release of the movie. On Jan 1, 2026, on New Year's day, the poster of the movie released, and it was powerfull and gripping, The poster showed Prabhas in an intense look with long hair, visible bruises with cigaretter in his mouth, which Triptii Dimri lights.

The movie has been the topic of conversation among audiences for months, especially due to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's controversy with actress Deepika Padukone.

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Share on twitter

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

Trending Topics