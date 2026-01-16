/Prabhas' Spirit release date out! Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film locks March, check details

Mark it on your calendars. One of the most anticipated films, Spirit, is scheduled to be released in cinemas on March 5, 2027. The movie's release date comes a few days after the first poster of the movie was released, which featured the lead pair Prabhas' and Tripti Dimri.

The third month of the year is going to be a busy month for big-ticket and most-awaited releases, especially the two Pan-India movies from South: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film and Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Another big release is Dhurandhar 2. Who's going to win the race and become the audience's top priority?

Spirit release: Prabhas' movie is set for March 2027 release, confirms Vanga

On 16 Jan, Friday, Vanga just like that shared the release date of one of his most-awaited movies. In a post on X, he simply wrote,''



“Spirit release date :-)”(sic). The poster confirms that the movie arrives in theatres on March 5, 2027.

Vanga kicked off this year with the poster release of the movie. On Jan 1, 2026, on New Year's day, the poster of the movie released, and it was powerfull and gripping, The poster showed Prabhas in an intense look with long hair, visible bruises with cigaretter in his mouth, which Triptii Dimri lights.