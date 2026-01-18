/Is Tere Ishk Mein linked to Raanjhanaa? Eros files Rs 84 crore lawsuit against director Aanand L Rai

Filmmaker Anand L. Rai has landed in legal trouble after Eros International Media Ltd. moved to the Bombay High Court seeking Rs 84 crore in damages from the director and his production banner, Colour Yellow Media Entertainment LLP, regarding the alleged unauthorized use of intellectual property linked to its 2013 film Raanjhanaa.

What's the accusation?

As per a report by Times of India, Eros has filed a commercial intellectual property (IP) suit in addition to an interim application, alleging the defendants of trademark infringement, copyright infringement, and passing off.

The media company further claims that Anand L Rai and his associates intentionally showcased the 2025 film Tere Ishk Mein as a "spiritual sequel" to Raanjhanaa without taking consent from the rights holder.

Names mentioned in the lawsuit

Besides Rai and Colour Yellow Media Entertainment LLP, Eros has reportedly named Super Cassettes Industries (T-Series), writer Himanshu Sharma, Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, and others in the lawsuit. In the plea, Eros states that it is the producer and "exclusive owner of all intellectual property rights" in Raanjhanaa. It claims these rights, including copyright, registered trademarks, character rights, dialogues, and prequel, sequel, and remake rights.

The company alleges that these rights were unlawfully exploited while marketing and releasing Tere Ishk Mein, which was released on November 28, 2025.

How did the controversy begin?

It reportedly began in July 2025, soon after the release of Tere Ishk Mein’s teaser. Eros has alleged that the teaser openly used phrases such as "From the world of Raanjhanaa" and hashtags like "#WorldOfRaanjhanaa". The complaint also claims that footage, background score, and music from Raanjhanaa were used in the clip without authorisation.

"The Defendants have made unauthorized use of the Applicant’s rights, film, brand, and mark Raanjhanaa for the promotion of the impugned film titled Tere Ishk Mein," the plea states.

Similarities between the characters?

Another major allegation highlighted by Eros is the similarities in characters between the two films. The studio has an objection with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub being cast in Tere Ishk Mein in a role it claims is quite similar to his character Murari from Raanjhanaa.

In its petition, Eros stated that Murari in both films is portrayed as a sharp-witted friend whose moral perspective adds conscience to the narrative, calling this an unauthorised reproduction of a protected character.

Eros has also alleged that Dhanush’s character in Tere Ishk Mein, named Shankar, bears a strong resemblance to Kundan Shankar, the actor’s character in Raanjhanaa, including similarities in emotional arcs and narrative treatment.

Cease-and-desist notice

As per the lawsuit, Eros issued a cease-and-desist notice to the makers on July 25, 2025, and then reminder notices in September. While certain references to Raanjhanaa were reportedly removed from promotional materials, Eros has alleged that the film continued to retain substantial similarities even after its release.