/The King is coming! Shah Rukh Khan reveals release date, unveils new teaser

Mark your calendars, it's King time! After a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan has just like that announced the release of his highly-anticipated movie. On Saturday (Jan 24), the actor shared a new teaser, revealing that the movie will hit theatres on Christmas this year.
Khan's next big release is one of the most awaited movie of the year, and a month after the makers announced the project, they are here with the release date and another exciting new clip from the movie.
King' release update: Shah Rukh Khan announce release date, shares new teaser
On 24 Jan (Saturday), SRK gave his fans a big surprise, announcing the release date of his movie, which will hit cinemas on 24 Dec, coinciding with Christmas. The movie marks the actor's return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus.
Sharing the teaser, he wrote,''#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas.''
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is going to be a king-sized action spectacle, presenting the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. Along with the release date, the actor also dropped a teaser, which shows him with bruises and blood stains.
The short clip starts with a back shot of the actor, standing on snow-capped mountains, as the teaser says, “It's time to roar.” Then we see Khan's bloodied look as he enters the glass hall after shattering the ceiling with a totally exhilarating look and fierce expressions.
What character Khan is playing isn't known yet, but judging by the teaser and early projections, the movie's going to be an action-packed thriller. Plot details haven't been revealed yet.
What do we know about King?
Directed by Anand, the movie is being made in a sprawling budget of Rs 350 crores, and apart from SRK, the movie has an impressive cast of actors, including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. What makes this project more special is the theatrical debut of Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan. She stepped into the world of acting in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which was released on Netflix.