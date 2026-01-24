/The King is coming! Shah Rukh Khan reveals release date, unveils new teaser

Mark your calendars, it's King time! After a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan has just like that announced the release of his highly-anticipated movie. On Saturday (Jan 24), the actor shared a new teaser, revealing that the movie will hit theatres on Christmas this year.

Khan's next big release is one of the most awaited movie of the year, and a month after the makers announced the project, they are here with the release date and another exciting new clip from the movie.

King' release update: Shah Rukh Khan announce release date, shares new teaser

On 24 Jan (Saturday), SRK gave his fans a big surprise, announcing the release date of his movie, which will hit cinemas on 24 Dec, coinciding with Christmas. The movie marks the actor's return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus.

Sharing the teaser, he wrote,''#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas.''

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is going to be a king-sized action spectacle, presenting the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. Along with the release date, the actor also dropped a teaser, which shows him with bruises and blood stains.

The short clip starts with a back shot of the actor, standing on snow-capped mountains, as the teaser says, “It's time to roar.” Then we see Khan's bloodied look as he enters the glass hall after shattering the ceiling with a totally exhilarating look and fierce expressions.

What character Khan is playing isn't known yet, but judging by the teaser and early projections, the movie's going to be an action-packed thriller. Plot details haven't been revealed yet.

What do we know about King?