Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /The King is coming! Shah Rukh Khan reveals release date, unveils new teaser

The King is coming! Shah Rukh Khan reveals release date, unveils new teaser

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jan 24, 2026, 17:50 IST | Updated: Jan 24, 2026, 17:50 IST
The King is coming! Shah Rukh Khan reveals release date, unveils new teaser

Still of Shah Rukh Khan from King teaser Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is one of the most anticipated release of the year. The movie was officially announced on Dec 2, SRK's 60th birthday.

Mark your calendars, it's King time! After a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan has just like that announced the release of his highly-anticipated movie. On Saturday (Jan 24), the actor shared a new teaser, revealing that the movie will hit theatres on Christmas this year.

Khan's next big release is one of the most awaited movie of the year, and a month after the makers announced the project, they are here with the release date and another exciting new clip from the movie.

King' release update: Shah Rukh Khan announce release date, shares new teaser

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On 24 Jan (Saturday), SRK gave his fans a big surprise, announcing the release date of his movie, which will hit cinemas on 24 Dec, coinciding with Christmas. The movie marks the actor's return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus.

Sharing the teaser, he wrote,''#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas.''

Also read: AR Rahman performs Jana Gana Mana, Vande Mataram in Dubai amid refusal reports

Trending Stories

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is going to be a king-sized action spectacle, presenting the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. Along with the release date, the actor also dropped a teaser, which shows him with bruises and blood stains.

The short clip starts with a back shot of the actor, standing on snow-capped mountains, as the teaser says, “It's time to roar.” Then we see Khan's bloodied look as he enters the glass hall after shattering the ceiling with a totally exhilarating look and fierce expressions.

Also read:Is Shah Rukh Khan’s King being made on a massive budget of ₹350 crore? Here's what we know

What character Khan is playing isn't known yet, but judging by the teaser and early projections, the movie's going to be an action-packed thriller. Plot details haven't been revealed yet.

What do we know about King?

Directed by Anand, the movie is being made in a sprawling budget of Rs 350 crores, and apart from SRK, the movie has an impressive cast of actors, including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. What makes this project more special is the theatrical debut of Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan. She stepped into the world of acting in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which was released on Netflix.

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Share on twitter

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

Trending Topics