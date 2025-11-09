/Is Shah Rukh Khan’s King being made on a massive budget of ₹350 crore? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh Khan's king has already created a buzz with the teaser release on the actor's 60th birthday (November 2), and before fans could get over SRK's new rugged, salt-and-pepper look, social media is flooding with speculations about the massive budget of the action thriller. Reportedly, King is said to be one of India’s most expensive films to date, due to the scale, star-studded cast, and Hollywood-style stunt design.

King's budget

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the film's production budget is around ₹350 crore, excluding additional costs on marketing and promotions, which means it can even go higher. If confirmed, King will be placed in the list of the costliest action films ever produced in India.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About King

Reportedly, King was meant to be Sujoy Ghosh's directed action thriller starring Suhana Khan in the lead with Shah Rukh Khan appearing only in an extended cameo. However, the potential of the script led the makers to scale up the film. King's initial budget was said to be ₹150 crore.

Later, Siddharth Anand, known for War and Pathaan, took over direction to transform the project into a massive global action entertainer with SRK in the lead.

The report further says that the director has designed six large-scale action sequences for the film, with three to be shot on real-world locations, while the others will be performed on specially built sets. His introduction scene itself is said to be grand and will have a huge portion of the budget.

The report mentions that SRK, who is also producing the film, has given full creative freedom to Siddharth Anand. “King is a global film made in India. What costs millions of dollars in Hollywood, Siddharth is planning to achieve here at one-fifth the cost.”

Star-studded cast

Alongside SRK and Suhana Khan, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma, and Karanvir Malhotra.

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to release in 2026.

