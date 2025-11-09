/Dhurandhar: R Madhavan's first glimpse as Charioteer of Karma from Ranveer Singh starrer out

Ever since the makers released a glimpse of Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh as the lead, it has created quite a buzz. With a star-studded cast and plotline, this film is one of the most anticipated. After revealing the look of Arjun Rampal, the makers have now unveiled the first glimpse of R Madhavan, which has left fans in awe.

Netizens' reaction to the first look of R Madhavan in Dhurandhar

The makers shared the character poster of R Madhavan from the movie. As per the poster, Madhavan is expected to play the role of a wealthy and powerful man who appears to be the master of the strategy.

In the poster, R Madhavan is seen sitting on a sofa with a menacing expression as he stares at the camera. Soon, after the poster was unveiled, netizens took to the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "Lord Maddy." Another user wrote, "Eagerly waiting to see my favourites." "Waiting for this longgg", wrote the third user. Ranveer Singh also commented, "Maddy Supermacy!". Other celebrities, including Ravi Dubey and Amit Sadh, also commented on the post.

Earlier, Arjun Rampal's first look from Dhurandhar was dropped. The poster showcased that he will be playing the role of a deadly character named Angel of Death.

What do we know about Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Sara, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, among others.