/Bigg Boss 19 Saturday Recap: Salman Khan exposes Tanya Mittal's game plan and Neelam's double standards

The latest episode delivered everything the fans always look forward to in Bigg Boss, including gossip, drama, emotions, and Salman Khan bashing out on contestants. The host of the show, Salman Khan, came forward to give some reality checks about Tanya Mittal and her game plan while calling out Farhana's bad mouth, which he had called out in past episodes also. Let's compile the Saturday episode recap altogether and see what will happen in the future for the contestants of the show.

Salman blasts Tanya Mittal and Neelam, reveals her calculated game

Salman Khan began the episode by offering the housemates a bucket full of popcorn and said to enjoy a movie. The video contains a compilation of Tanya and her game tactics in which she was seen bodyshaming Ashnoor with Neelam and portraying herself as innocent, that everything is going wrong with her, as every contestant is against her and cornering her for no reason.

As soon as the video ended, Tanya Mittal’s gameplay was revealed, and the host, Salman, accused her of being too focused on camera presence rather than genuine interaction. He said that Tanya always keeps one eye on the camera before uttering something while having a conversation with any of the contestants. He added that her calculated strategies are now backfiring on her only.



Salman also called out Neelam's double standards in the house, as she often changes sides in regard to her convenience. Khan added that Tanya did not stop her when she was passing contradictory statements and bodyshaming Ashnoor continuously. In the end, he said that Neelam has been used by other contestants. Khan remarked on her ill saying for Amaal, Shehbaaz, and Ashnoor and said, “Jaise karni, waisi bharni” (As you sow, so shall you reap), suggesting that Tanya’s current struggles are the result of her own actions and sayings inside the house. Every member in the house is shaken by all the Salman Khan eye-opening statements, and her saying “Bhaiya” (Brother) to Amaal doesn't matter to him, as he doesn't make any difference in his life or playing.

Salman questioned Mridul about his aggression

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, not only Tanya but also Mridul has been in the spotlight for showing unnecessary aggression in the captaincy task. Salman Khan reminds Mridul that what he uttered was not good, and also, this side will bring his image down. He asked him if the previous personality of being an innocent and sweet boy is his real side or not.

Farhana Bhatt faces the backlash for Disrespectful remarks

The next Vaar of Salman Khan was on Farhana Bhatt. The host called her out for making derogatory comments about television and its actors and claiming that she wouldn’t work on TV until she forgot that she is a part of a reality show that comes on TV only.

In the heat of the moment, Salman finally concludes and says, “This medium is too small for you? Then you’re free to go. Open the gates, guys." Farhana immediately apologised to Salman Khan and said her comments were not directed at the TV or its people, and she is sorry for whatever she said.

Salman Khan calls Gaurav Khanna “Superstar of TV”

Amid Farhana's saying about Gaurav's career, Salman stops the conversation and takes a moment to defend and praise Gaurav Khanna. He said, “I have watched Gaurav’s shows, and so has my mom; he’s a superstar of TV.”

The statement not only lifted Gaurav’s spirits but also got him in tears, as this week has been a roller coaster for Gaurav for listening to about his status and contribution to the industry. The remark by the one and only Salman Khan boosted the whole mood of the contestant, while many started applauding Salman for standing up for Khanna.