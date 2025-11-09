/Who is Rod Wave? Rapper arrested on drug, weapon charges hours after his FIRST Grammy nomination

Rapper and singer Rod Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Green, was arrested on Friday on multiple drug and weapon charges. According to Fulton County public records, the Atlanta Police Department took the 27-year-old musician into custody on November 7, ironically, the same day he celebrated his first-ever Grammy nomination.

What actually happened?

He was charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt at a felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, and reckless driving, as per the police.

According to reports, Rod Wave was released from police custody on Saturday, November 8, after appearing in court, where his attorneys secured an $8,000 bond.

According to TMZ, his lawyers, Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, and Zack Findling, claimed that Rod Wave "was unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta." Reportedly, they also called the incident a result of the Atlanta Police Department’s controversial Crime Suppression Unit, a division known for aggressive policing and high arrest numbers. The rapper's legal team argued the arrest was a “clear violation of his rights.”

Arrested at the peak of his career

It's shocking to his fans that the arrest happened just hours after the rapper's track Sinners, from the 2025 film Sinners, landed a nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Rod Wave is also preparing for a nationwide tour, The Redemption Experience Tour, which is slated to start on December 7 in Los Angeles.

Not his first legal problem

Reportedly, this is not the first time Rod Wave has been charged with breaking the law. In May, the rapper was arrested on 14 charges, including aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit a felony. Later, in June, he was arrested again for battery.

He also has previous cases, including a 2022 domestic battery arrest, which was later dismissed, and a 2023 charge of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Who is Rod Wave?

Rodarius Green, who goes by the name of Rod Wave, was born and brought up in St. Petersburg, Florida, and is said to be one of the most successful young rappers in the industry. The 27-year-old musician is loved for his soul-trap sound, a blend of melodic R&B vocals and rap.