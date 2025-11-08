The Night Manager season 2: Tom Hiddleston's show synopsis, release date, cast and more!



Beyond his Loki avatar, Tom Hiddleston's portrayal of Jonathan Pine in The Night Manager is another kind of obsession. After a long wait, the second season of the thriller is set to arrive in 2026, and the audience can't be more thrilled.

The new season comes after a wait of nine years, and after the first season became a superhit. Nominated for multiple awards, the series won multiple BAFTAs, Emmy Awards, and Golden Globes, including Best Actor for Hiddleston.



The Night Manager teaser: Tom Hiddleston returns in most suave style

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The long-awaited season two of the crime drama series is set to return, and on Saturday (Nov 8), the makers released a short teaser of the show, giving a glimpse of what the audience can expect.

With violence, mayhem, and mind-games, season 2 returns nine years after the first one and brings back Tom as everyone's favorite, former British intelligence operative Jonathan Pine.

However, in season 2, he's living as Alex Goodwin. With his old and new team, Pine will have a new mission and new players, as well.

The new season is filmed in the UK, Spain, Colombia and France.

Watch the teaser here:

''Based on the characters created by John le Carré, The Night Manager follows MI6 officer Jonathan Pine as he races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation. With betrayal at every turn, Pine must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late,'' reads the description of the show.

What is The Night Manager season 2 synopsis?

''Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he’d buried his past. Now living as Alex Goodwin – a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London – his life is comfortingly uneventful. Then one night a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva),'' reads the synopsis on Prime video.

The Night Manager cast

Apart from Hiddleston, the Academy Award winner Olivia Colman is returning as Angela Burr, alongside Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone, and Noah Jupe.

Joining the show are: Diego Calva as Teddy, Indira Varma as Mayra, Paul Chahidi as Basil, Camila Morrone as Roxana, and Hayley Squires as Sally.

The Night Manager 2 release date

The first three episodes of the show will premiere on January 11, 2026, with new episode releasing on weekly basis on Sunday. The finale will release on Feb 1, 2026.