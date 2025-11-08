/Vecna, The Mind Flayer and more! Terrifying Monsters of Stranger Things, ranked!

Stranger Things is one of the most-loved Netflix shows. Set to wrap up with its fifth and final season, and ahead of the release, here we take a look at the monsters of the show.
The world of Stranger Things is incomplete without its horrific monsters, and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the eerie creatures are the essence of the supernatural show. Ahead of the fifth and final season of the Netflix most-loved show, here we take a look at all the cryptic Stranger Things monsters, and who knows, we might get a new one in season 5, apart from Vecna, of course!
Appeared in episode 1 of the first season of the show and were one of the first creatures that terrorize Hawkins with their horror. One of the most famous and horrific-looking monsters, it has a flower-like head that opens up to reveal a bloody face filled with countless sharp teeth.
The pre-Demogorgon obeys the Mind Flayer through a hive-mind mentality. Dustin Henderson kept one as a pet, but soon it grew and ate his own cat. About 4.9 ft tall and 4.7 ft long, it belongs to the same species as the Demogorgon. However, the difference is that these creatures are younger, smaller, and walk on four legs.
The spider-like creature stands around 50 ft tall and has the capability to possess victims via particles, taking control of their brains from the Upside Down.
It first appeared in the second season, and its first victim was Will Byers, who was under its shadowy control. While Byers was eventually saved by his friends, it was Max Mayfield’s half-brother, Billy Hargrove, who was killed by the monster in season 3. The Mind Flayer is one of the most powerful creatures, but in season 4, it is revealed that Vecna is the one who actually controls it.
A large, fleshy mass made of bone and cartilage, this creature, also called the Hospital Monster, is named after its initial victims, Bruce Lowry and Tom Holloway. With the capability to mutate and change form, it’s one of the creepiest monsters, and it is also controlled by the Mind Flayer.
The Mind Flayer’s physical form features sharp teeth for attack and stands about 29.5 ft tall. It is created from human body parts and rats, making it both disgusting and terrifying. The Spider Monster is the version of the Mind Flayer that can enter the real world, but it, too, is controlled by the Mind Flayer or we say, Vecna. Again!
These bat-like creatures have sharp teeth and tail tentacles. They first appeared in season 4. Demobats cannot survive outside the Upside Down, and their main purpose is to protect Vecna within the hive mind he controls.
The skeleton-faced monster is behind everything that has happened since season 1. The supernatural threat known as Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) surfaces, a skeleton-faced monster with a mystery and the horror that has terrified Hawkins from the day first.
He is one of the most dangerous and powerful villains, taking the horror in the show to the next level. Vecna’s backstory reveals that he was once a boy named Henry Creel, an eerie child with psychic abilities, and the first human to enter the Upside Down. He was later assisted Dr Brenner at Hawkins National Laboratory, and was also the one, who let Eleven out the Brenner's cage.